Ex-Gladstone fire inspector embezzled $26,000 from union

A former treasurer of the Gladstone firefighters union pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $26,000 from the union.

The Kansas City Star reports 58-year-old Charles Duddy, of Platte City, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court after waiving his right to a grand jury.

Duddy was the former fire inspector for the city of Gladstone. He also was treasurer of Gladstone Firefighters IAFF Union Local 3228 from 2012 to April 2016.

Prosecutors say Duddy had access to the union's debit card only to pay for the union's expenses.

During his plea hearing, Duddy admitted that he used $26,479 in union money for personal expenses, including paying property taxes, groceries and dining.

Duddy has paid $10,000 in restitution and will be required to pay the remaining $16,479.

