Missouri bill would make changes to sex offender registry - KCTV5

Missouri bill would make changes to sex offender registry

Posted: Updated:
Sex offenders convicted of lower-level crimes would be able to petition to have their names removed from a state registry under a bill that a Senate committee is considering. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Sex offenders convicted of lower-level crimes would be able to petition to have their names removed from a state registry under a bill that a Senate committee is considering.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Republican Rep. Kurt Bahr's bill already has passed the House. It would create a tiered system, similar to what the federal government uses, to make it possible for people who have committed an offense that falls into the first two tiers to petition to have their name removed from the registry.

Bahr says his bill could help make the registry clearer for the public.

The bill also distinguishes different kinds of sexual offenses, and imposes a lifetime sentence with no eligibility for parole for those who commit a predatory sexual offense.

