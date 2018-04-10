Here's Dixie! Kansas City Zoo's giraffe calf ready to make her public debut Wednesday

With warmer temperatures finally on the horizon, the Kansas City Zoo's giraffe calf is ready to make her public debut. (Kansas City Zoo)

With warmer temperatures finally on the horizon, the Kansas City Zoo's giraffe calf is ready to make her public debut.

If forecasted temperatures hold, Dixie will make her way to the African plains for the very first time Wednesday.

Zoo officials say the best viewing opportunity will be at 1 pm.

Dixie was born on Feb. 2 and quickly became a viral sensation. She is now six-feet tall and weighs more than 175 pounds.

Her mom, Lizzie, was born at the Kansas City Zoo in 2012. Lizzie’s mom and Dixie’s grandma, Mahali, is also at the zoo. Dad Hamisi will also be joining the girls in their outdoor habitat.

