Independence man stabs girlfriend's son because he was tired of him eating his food, court records state

An Independence man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s son with a large knife while he was cooking Ramen noodles.

James McConnell, 59, was arrested Saturday at a home in the 11400 block of East 19th Street. He has been charged with felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers were called to the home about 9 p.m. on a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim holding a bloody paper towel against his lower back. The victim removed the paper towel, showing officers a wound that was nearly two inches in diameter and one-inch deep.

The victim told officers that McConnell is his mother’s boyfriend who lives at the home with his mother. He then told police that he was preparing Ramen noodles in the kitchen during the attack.

Police contacted McConnell who told them that the victim lived in a separate portion of the residence and that he was tired of the victim living off him, getting into the middle of his relationship and eating his food, court records state.

McConnell told police that while the victim was in the kitchen preparing food, he went into his bedroom, grabbed a knife, described as a large, six-inch, military-style, fixed-blade fighting knife, entered the kitchen and stabbed the victim in the back. He told officers that he had enough of the victim and that his intentions were blatant.

The victim attempted to fight McConnell, who left him on the floor and the left side of his torso hurting, with a possible broken rib and a laceration on his hand.

Police interviewed the victim’s mother who told officers that she was in the living room when she saw McConnell walk to the bedroom and get the knife after the victim yelled a curse word at him.

After the stabbing, she called the police.

In a later interview with officers, the victim said that McConnell was yelling at his mother and calling her vulgar names when he yelled at him to stop. The victim told officers that similar behavior was common and that McConnell was drunk during the incident.

