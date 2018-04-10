Man charged after girlfriend's father shot, killed in Overland Park

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday near 83rd Street and Switzer Avenue. Officers say a man shot and killed his girlfriend's father. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

A man has been charged with murder after his girlfriend's father was killed and a child hurt in a shooting on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Elijah King, 21, of Olathe, KS, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated endangering of a child in connection to the shooting.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 52-year-old David Slater of Overland Park.

Overland Park police were called to a house about 10:20 a.m. near 83rd Street and Switzer Avenue for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found Slater who had been shot and killed inside a home.

They believe the shooter was the boyfriend of the deceased man’s daughter.

Officers say 6-year-old was also shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

King was taken into custody at the home without any problems.

Neighbors were puzzled as to why something like this happened. They say they’ve never seen or heard any commotion coming from the home.

“It is pretty scary to know right behind your backyard something like that could happen," neighbor Shiva Marsh said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They questioned neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything. People KCTV5 News spoke to say they didn’t hear any shots fired.

