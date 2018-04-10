Annual 'Seven Days' event kicks off Tuesday to help promote peace

The week-long event focuses on bringing the community together and celebrating diversity. (Facebook/ Give SevenDays)

Be a ripple, change the world.

Seven Days kicks off Tuesday, with the theme of love and acceptance.

The week-long event focuses on bringing the community together and celebrating diversity.

The event was created in 2014, in the wake of tragedy.

In April of 2014, a white supremacist came into the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park with the intent to murder Jews. He took the lives of Dr. William L. Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood and Teresa LaManno.

“The shooter ambushed my dad and shot Reat, and he died later in the afternoon and Terry LaManno was shot later that afternoon,” Seven Days founder Mindy Corporon said.

It’s out of the tragedy that Corporon, found hope.

“We came together very quickly with community members to put together an event to really commemorate their lives,” Corporon said. “But, we didn’t name the event after them because we want it to be bigger than they are, we want their legacy’s to branch out and help other communities.”

Corporon says each day of the event represents a different theme.

Throughout the week, powerful speakers will be brought in and guests are invited to come together through different events to learn about diversity and different faiths.

“You see, we have the seven themes, we have love, discover, others, connect, you, go and onward,” Corporon said.

The event also hopes to give back, partnering with the Community Blood Center throughout the entire week.

“Our goal is to help people understand one another and that means getting to know your neighbor,” Corporon added.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with an interfaith discussion at the Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah. The discussion is scheduled to last until 9 p.m.

Also at the discussion, the winners of the 2019 Seven Days song, essay and button contests will be announced.

The week-long event will conclude Monday with a walk at the WWI Memorial and Museum.

For the complete schedule for Seven Days, click here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.