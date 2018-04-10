Cler-Mont Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

First-grade teacher Dana Charpie was nominated by a parent of one of her students. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

A Cler-Mont Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Charpie received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.

"My son Ethan has struggled with behaviors for the four years. He's been suspended from before and after school care, the bus, removed from classes at church, etc. Mrs. Charpie has worked so well with him and is helping him learn to control his behaviors. She doesn't just give up and have him removed from her class. She's sought out help for myself and him. She's given me suggestions on things that are working in class with her. I have five kids, and this is only the second time I've ever felt like a teacher genuinely care for my child," said Andrea Brown who nominated Charpie.

