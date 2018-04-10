Texas woman says dog from Kansas City breeder put on wrong flight by American Airlines

Atlantic Ocean has been on a journey as massive as her namesake. Going from Kansas City to Dallas and then to Portland. She's now in Los Angeles to stay overnight. (CNN)

A woman in Texas says American Airlines shipped her new dog to the wrong city.

The puppy was supposed to arrive in Texas on Monday but she ended up in Los Angeles, CA.

Carrie LaCarsse of Shavano Park, TX, went to pick up her new mini bernedoodle named Atlantic Ocean from the airport Monday morning. A breeder in Kansas City shipped the dog on American Airlines.

"I am looking at the dog and I am realizing that this does not look like the dog in the picture," LaCarsse said.

It was the wrong dog. The dog she was looking at was destined for a family in Portland, OR.

So where was Atlantic Ocean?

"You should know where the dog is! It's like a baby. It can't talk,” LaCarsse said. “You need to do extra stuff to make sure pets don't get lost."

Atlantic Ocean has been on a journey as massive as her namesake. Going from Kansas City to Dallas and then to Portland. She's now in Los Angeles to stay overnight, where she'll get water and food.

So, what happened?

American Airlines says they are still investigating the incident but they believe that they shipped the dogs as they got them and it could be a mix up from the breeder or whoever dropped off the dogs.

But that's not what LaCarsse says they told her.

"They did admit to making a mistake and the mistake is on their part," she said.

Atlantic Ocean is expected to arrive at the San Antonio International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The airline says its employees will feed the dog and even bath her if necessary during her overnight stay.

