Lawyer: Deposition testimony mischaracterized by Greitens' defense team

The lawyer for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor is letting his team of attorneys "attack" his client by "mischaracterizing her deposition testimony" instead of taking responsibility for his own actions.

Scott Simpson said in a statement late Monday that Greitens has admitted to the woman on multiple occasions that he photographed her without her consent and threatened to release the image if she told anyone about their relationship.

Attorneys defending Greitens against a felony invasion-of-privacy charge have raised new doubts about a key allegation that he took a nonconsensual, partially nude photo of the woman.

In a court filing dated Sunday, Greitens' attorneys say the woman testified during a Friday deposition that she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking the photo. The court filing says the woman also testified during her Friday deposition that she doesn't know if her belief that he had a phone was the result of a dream.

Circuit attorney spokeswoman Susan Ryan says in a statement that the defense "cherry picked bits and pieces" of the woman's nine-hour deposition.

The court filing says the woman also revealed that she had sent partially nude images of herself to Greitens in June 2015 - three months after the encounter for which Greitens is charged.

Simpson says he will support a motion to release the complete transcript of the woman's deposition, but with her name redacted.

