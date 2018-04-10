Lawyer: Deposition testimony mischaracterized by Greitens' defense team

Three people face felony charges for resisting arrest during a long pursuit involving Lone Jack and other police agencies, with shots fired during the chase.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a double homicide on Belmeade Road. Officers have been on scene since shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. There's no information about the victims at this time and no arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Two people are in custody following a 40-minute police pursuit that wrapped up on Wornall Road and Interstate 435.
A man was taken away in handcuffs Monday after leading police on a wild pursuit Monday. It ended near 119th Street and Grandview Road.
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.
Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a southwest Missouri home as a murder-suicide.
More than 50 geese suddenly fell from the sky into an Idaho parking lot in what officials are calling a "freak accident."
A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.
In a tweet, Allman threatened to sexually assault David Hogg, a student from Stoneman Douglas who has spoken out about gun violence since 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school.
Chicken salad made by an Iowa food processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores in the Midwest sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa from salmonella contamination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
