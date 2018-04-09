Attorney for Greitens: "There's no picture. There's no evidence."

The lawyer for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is calling for St. Louis Circuit attorney Kim Gardner to drop her case against his client.

Speaking to KCTV5 on Monday evening, attorney Ed Dowd said Gardner made a mistake in charging the case.

"I think Kim Gardner made a mistake in charging this case before knowing enough of the facts," Dowd said. "It's not unusual. A lot of prosecutors make mistakes. I'm hoping she looks at the deposition before moving forward with this case."

Dowd also said there's no picture, meaning in his eyes there's no evidence.

"There's no picture. There's no evidence. There's no one even saying there's a picture. The case is about a picture. There's no picture and no one is even saying they saw one, including the alleged victim."

Watch KCTV5 This Morning at 4:30 a.m. for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.