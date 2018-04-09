Police continue investigation into double homicide in East Kansas City

Investigators are still trying to track down a suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in east Kansas City.

Police in Kansas City are investigating a double homicide on Belmeade Road.

Officers reported to the area around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

A man and woman were found dead inside the home, according to police.

Neighbor Craig Rice said police told him they were initially contacted on a domestic disturbance call, but then found two people dead inside.

"It just really surprised me because this is a really quiet neighborhood. We don't even have cars peeling off or anything around here," Rice said. "It's so surprising to have that happen just three houses down."

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline.