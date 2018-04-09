Man, woman dead following double-shooting in east Kansas City - KCTV5

Man, woman dead following double-shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a double homicide on Belmeade Road. 

Officers have been on scene since shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. 

A man and woman were found dead inside the home, according to police. 

Police say they were shot. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

