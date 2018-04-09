Fire crews of scene at reported fire at apartment complex - KCTV5

Fire crews of scene at reported fire at apartment complex

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Topping Avenue at East 14th Street. 

The fire call came out around 7:21 p.m. on Monday evening. 

Multiple ambulances are on scene at The Lawndale Heights Apartments. 

There are no confirmed injuries as of this time. 

