Sheriff: Bodies found in home south of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -

The Stone County Sheriff's Department is investigating several deaths at a home near Branson.

Sheriff Doug Rader says deputies went to the home for a welfare check Monday afternoon and found multiple people dead inside a home.

No other information was immediately available.

Rader says his deputies are rarely called to the area, which is in a quiet retirement area south of Branson West.

Neighbors told KYTV-TV that the family living at the home had moved in about five months ago.

