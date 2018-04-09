Authorities investigate 4 Branson deaths as murder-suicide

The Stone County Sheriff's Department is investigating several deaths at a home near Branson. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a southwest Missouri home as a murder-suicide.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says those found dead Monday afternoon at the home south of Branson West were a 47-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

Their names haven't been released. Branson West is near the tourist town of Branson.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Rich Jarocki, who lives across the road, went to check on his neighbors after a relative expressed concern that they weren't returning calls or text messages. Jarocki says no one came to the door and that when he looked through a window he saw someone lying on the floor.

He says the people killed moved to Missouri about a year ago from California.

