Man charged in connection to 45-minute police pursuit in Kansas City

A man has been charged in connection to a 45-minute police pursuit in Kansas City.

Two people were taken in custody on Monday following a police pursuit that wrapped up on Wornall Road and Interstate 435.

Ryan Lilly, 32, was charged with third-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop and first-degree property damage in connection.

A woman was also arrested near 95th Street and Monrovia in Lenexa.

Police on both sides of the state line were in pursuit of a vehicle after it struck an occupied police vehicle.

No one was hurt after the vehicle was struck at 34th and Lawndale.

The pursuit began in Kansas City and crossed into Johnson County, KS.

It then went thru Merriam, Overland Park and back to I-435 on the Missouri side.

Officers attempted to use stop sticks but weren’t successful.

This is a developing story.

