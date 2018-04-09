One arrested following police pursuit in Olathe - KCTV5

One arrested following police pursuit in Olathe

Posted: Updated:
(Kelli Taylor/KCTV5) (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

College Boulevard and Kansas Highway 7 in Olathe are back open Monday following a police chase in the area. 

Police were led on a chase by a man driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer just after 1:36 p.m. 

Troopers say a small piece of construction equipment fell off of as the man tried to make a U-turn at College and K-7. 

The man continued driving about a mile-and-a-half eastbound on College until his truck lost a tire. 

A man then hopped out of the truck and ran into a neighborhood in the area. 

Officers arrested the driver following a short foot chase. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.