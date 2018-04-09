One arrested following police pursuit in Olathe

College Boulevard and Kansas Highway 7 in Olathe are back open Monday following a police chase in the area.

Police were led on a chase by a man driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer just after 1:36 p.m.

Troopers say a small piece of construction equipment fell off of as the man tried to make a U-turn at College and K-7.

The man continued driving about a mile-and-a-half eastbound on College until his truck lost a tire.

A man then hopped out of the truck and ran into a neighborhood in the area.

Officers arrested the driver following a short foot chase.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

