Wild police chase ends near 119th, Grandview with arrest

A man was taken away in handcuffs Monday after leading police on a wild pursuit Monday. It ended near 119th Street and Grandview Road. (Chopper5)

Kansas City police put out stop sticks to prevent him from getting on U.S. Highway 71. But, instead, he took a turn, heading south on Grandview Road before heading down Blue Ridge Boulevard at a high rate of speed with the hood of his car up and blocking his view.

Police cornered him in the same used car lot where the whole thing had started. Investigators say they tried to approach him earlier, but instead of talking with them, they say he threw his car in reverse, striking a Kansas City patrol car before taking off.

The man was quickly taken into custody and taken in for questioning.

There is no word on what that man may end up being charged with but no one was hurt.

