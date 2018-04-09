Man charged in police chase that ended up at 119th, Grandview

A man was taken away in handcuffs Monday after leading police on a wild pursuit Monday. It ended near 119th Street and Grandview Road. (Chopper5)

A man has been charged after leading police on a pursuit that ended near 119th Street and Grandview.

Charles Rice, Jr. has been charged with fleeing from police, property damage and assault.

Police say Rice, Jr., was driving the black Volkswagen that was eventually pulled over by police on Monday afternoon.

Kansas City police put out stop sticks to prevent him from getting on U.S. Highway 71. But, instead, he took a turn, heading south on Grandview Road before heading down Blue Ridge Boulevard at a high rate of speed with the hood of his car up and blocking his view.

According to police, Rice slid from the passenger seat to the driver seat around 1:20 p.m. on Monday when he realized a police sergeant was about to approach the vehicle he was riding in.

Officers say Rice intentionally reversed into the sergeant and took off.

Court documents say he hit speeds of 100 miles per hour while forcing drivers off the road.

