Fake pot likely tainted with rat poison kills 3, sickens 100

It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
Three people face felony charges for resisting arrest during a long pursuit involving Lone Jack and other police agencies, with shots fired during the chase.More >
Three people face felony charges for resisting arrest during a long pursuit involving Lone Jack and other police agencies, with shots fired during the chase.More >
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday near 83rd Street and Switzer Avenue. Officers say a man shot and killed his girlfriend's father.More >
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday near 83rd Street and Switzer Avenue. Officers say a man shot and killed his girlfriend's father.More >
Two people are in custody following a 40-minute police pursuit that wrapped up on Wornall Road and Interstate 435.More >
Two people are in custody following a 40-minute police pursuit that wrapped up on Wornall Road and Interstate 435.More >
A man was taken away in handcuffs Monday after leading police on a wild pursuit Monday. It ended near 119th Street and Grandview Road.More >
A man was taken away in handcuffs Monday after leading police on a wild pursuit Monday. It ended near 119th Street and Grandview Road.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
Six people are dead after a small plane crashed and caught fire on a golf course in Scottsdale, police said.More >
Six people are dead after a small plane crashed and caught fire on a golf course in Scottsdale, police said.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a double homicide on Belmeade Road. Officers have been on scene since shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. There's no information about the victims at this time and no arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a double homicide on Belmeade Road. Officers have been on scene since shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. There's no information about the victims at this time and no arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
An Independence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s son with a large knife while he was cooking Ramen noodles.More >
An Independence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s son with a large knife while he was cooking Ramen noodles.More >
Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a southwest Missouri home as a murder-suicide.More >
Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a southwest Missouri home as a murder-suicide.More >