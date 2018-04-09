KCTV5's Project Warmth telethon to help those in need with rent, utility assistance

Take 5 to Care and join us for Project Warmth - No Matter the Season on Wednesday. (KCTV5)

The summer heat will be here before we know it. But, as temperatures climb, so does the need for some in our area to stay cool.

That's why we're hoping you Take 5 to Care and join us for Project Warmth - No Matter the Season on Wednesday.

Since the early 1980s, you have helped KCTV5 collect coats, blankets and cash donations to keep Kansas Citians stay warm during the winter months.

"We are very grateful to get that donated money, and we use every penny to help our cause, and our cause is to reach as many people as we can," said Major David Harvey with the Salvation Army.

But, Harvey says the need in our community doesn't end with the changing of the seasons. More people die in the sweltering heat than the extreme cold.

"The income we get helps pay utilities to keep families in their home during the summer until they get that next job, the assistance to care for themselves," he said.

On Wednesday, KCTV5 will hold a Project Warmth telethon to help those in need with rent and utility assistance. We will be accepting your tax-deductible donations during our all-day telethon on KCTV5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

