Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Free State High School

A Lawrence Free State High School student was arrested Monday after bringing a firearm on campus in a backpack, the school district said.

Lawrence Public Schools said the incident happened at the school located at 4700 Overland Dr. School resource officer immediately apprehended the student and seized the weapon.

The school is pursuing disciplinary action in accordance with school board policy.

No students were hurt and there was no threat made with the weapon, the district said.

