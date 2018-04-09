McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid - KCTV5

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9 million for her re-election bid in recent months. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9 million for her re-election bid in recent months.

Spokeswoman Meira Bernstein on Monday announced the campaign's latest fundraising results. McCaskill ended 2017 with more than $9 million to spend on her re-election bid. After recent fundraising and expenses, the campaign says she now has more than $11.5 million in cash on hand.

The latest numbers reflect fundraising between January and the end of March.

So far, McCaskill has exceeded fundraising by Republican candidates making a bid for her seat.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is considered the GOP front-runner. He has not yet announced recent fundraising data.

