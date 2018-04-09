Kansas City increases downtown parking enforcement

The city is nearly tripling its parking enforcement team with a grant that will allow more officers in the downtown area making sure people are parked legally. (KCTV5)

As part of the budget process, the city allocated $145,000 to the Kansas City Police Department to increase downtown parking enforcement operations.

Starting Monday, warning tickets will be issued for a short period of time, however, if the parking violation is a safety concern, or impedes the natural flow of traffic, a citation could be issued, the city said.

“We know that we can best support our downtown businesses with adequate levels of parking enforcement to encourage parking turnover. This fits into the City’s efforts to implement parking policies based on community input and best practices,” Public Works Director Sherri McIntyre said.

Other parking improvement efforts include recent parking studies in the River Market and Crossroads Arts District.

The Parking Enforcement Division is expected to be fully staffed by May 1.

