Three charged in Jackson County after shots fired during 90-minute police chase

An earthquake rattled northwest Oklahoma early Monday morning – at least the fifth quake to hit the region since Saturday.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.More >
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >
Three people face felony charges for resisting arrest during a long pursuit involving Lone Jack and other police agencies, with shots fired during the chase.More >
An Arizona mother was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC, a chemical found in marijuana.More >
Crews battled a fire and rescued several people at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Sunday.More >
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >
