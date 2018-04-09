Three charged in Jackson County after shots fired during 90-minute police chase

Kortney M. Shoop, 27, left, faces first-degree assault and resisting a lawful stop. Hunter A. Fanara, 26, center, and Colby R. Srite, 26, both face first-degree assault and armed criminal action. (Jackson County Jail)

Three people face felony charges for resisting arrest during a long pursuit involving Lone Jack and other police agencies, with shots fired during the chase.

Kortney M. Shoop, 27, faces first-degree assault and resisting a lawful stop. Hunter A. Fanara, 26, and Colby R. Srite, 26, both face first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court records, a Lone Jack police officer attempted to stop a suspect vehicle late Friday on Buckner Tarnsey Road in Lone Jack when the vehicle accelerated.

A 90-minute pursuit began, extending across Jackson, Johnson and Cass counties in Missouri. Several police agencies joined in the pursuit.

Prosecutors said it was determined that Shoop was driving, and, at one point, she went the wrong way up a highway exit ramp.

On Colbern Road several shots were fired at the pursuing police officer.

Firearms were recovered from that area later and spent shell casings were found inside the suspect vehicle.

Prosecutors requested bonds of $60,000 cash for Shoop, $100,000 for Fanara and $80,000 for Srite.

