Earthquakes centered in Oklahoma felt in Kansas City area

An earthquake rattled northwest Oklahoma early Monday morning – at least the fifth quake to hit the region since Saturday. (KCTV5)

You may have been woken up Monday morning by shaking, but it was no dream. An Oklahoma earthquake was felt in the Kansas City area and other surrounding communities.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake of preliminary magnitude 4.3 at 5:22 a.m. Monday, nearly an hour after a magnitude 3.3 quake struck the area near Covington, about 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

There was only light to moderate shaking felt around Wichita and all the way here in the Kansas City metro. There were also some reports of shaking as far north as Cameron, MO. Despite the shaking, there were barely any reports of damage and no injuries.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg says there are no reports of injury or severe damage from any of the quakes, which have ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 4.6.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.