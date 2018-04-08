Syrian news agency reports missile attack; US officials deny involvement

BEIRUT (AP) - Syria's state-run news agency says the military's air defenses have confronted a missile attack on air base in central Syria and shot down eight missiles.

The report on SANA says the attack on the T4 military airbase in Homs province "is likely to be an American aggression."

However, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that the U.S. has not launched airstrikes on Syria.

SANA says the attack resulted in a number of casualties.

The report comes after a suspected poison gas attack killed at least 40 in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition in the area.

President Donald Trump has promised a "big price to pay" for the suspected chemical attack.

Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.