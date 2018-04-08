6-year-old remains hospitalized after two-vehicle wreck in Kansas City

A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.

Named Nicoli, he remains in the hospital and his family is with him at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Family members tell KCTV5 he was riding in the backseat of the van. Nicoli loves watching Star Wars and playing soccer, family members said.

Neighbor Alan Poehlman returned home to the scene of the wreck on Saturday.

"I saw a vehicle flipped around," he said. "I just went over to see what was going on. The little boy wasn't moving. There was an off duty EMT who was helping the little boy."

The family was on their way home from a wedding when the truck hit their vehicle, pushing them into a concrete barrier.

Kansas City police say a white Ford F150 was heading eastbound on I-70 and the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.

The truck struck the rear of an eastbound Chrysler van just after Stadium Drive, according to police. After impact, the Ford truck went off the highway, down an embankment and into the metal guardrail on the south side of the roadway.

The van continued on its path east, eventually striking a concrete jersey barrier.

The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the driver of the truck was not injured but was arrested and taken into custody for suspected impairment.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries and four passengers were taken to the hospital.

