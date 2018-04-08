6-year-old among 4 hospitalized following wreck on I-70 in Kansas City

A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.

Kansas City police say a white Ford F150 was heading eastbound on I-70 and the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.

The truck struck the rear of an eastbound Chrysler van just after Stadium Drive. After impact, the Ford truck went off the highway, down an embankment and into the metal guardrail on the south side of the roadway.

The van continued on its path east, eventually striking a concrete jersey barrier.

Police say the driver of the truck was not injured, but was arrested and taken into custody for suspected impairment.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries and four passengers were transported to the hospital.

