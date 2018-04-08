Winter refuses to go away: Snow returns to Kansas City

Yes, you're not imaging that snow you're seeing outside right now.

A band of snow has entered the Kansas City metro area.

KCTV5's Brett Anthony says the snow and sleet will remain in the area for the next two hours.

Storm Track 5 Live Power Doppler Loop over the last two hours. Snow is mixing with sleet and rain on the Kansas side. This will move into Missouri over the next couple of hours. It should remain all snow over northern MO. @KCTV5 #MOWX #KSWX pic.twitter.com/6sYxkOR2C1 — Brett Anthony (@BrettKCTV5) April 8, 2018

Video can’t do these flakes justice. Some of them have got to be more than 2 inches across. pic.twitter.com/4ssYF5oxhN — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) April 8, 2018

This is ridiculous! I blame @BrettKCTV5 since he’s working today. Brett will have the good the bad and the ugly with the metros forecast coming up @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/EDIoCDDFYs — KCTVPHOTOGDWAIN (@KCTVPhotogDwain) April 8, 2018

No major accumulations are expected.