Winter refuses to go away: Snow returns to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Yes, you're not imaging that snow you're seeing outside right now. 

A band of snow has entered the Kansas City metro area. 

KCTV5's Brett Anthony says the snow and sleet will remain in the area for the next two hours. 

No major accumulations are expected. 

