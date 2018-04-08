Reward offered for information in miniature horse shooting in Salina

The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
The students behind March for our Lives Kansas City held a town hall for the third congressional district of Kansas on Saturday, but Congressman Yoder did not attend.More >
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
The victim was discovered in a parking lot near a Price Chopper store.More >
Crews battled a fire and rescued several people at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Sunday.More >
A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.More >
Jordan Miller is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.More >
