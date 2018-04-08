Reward offered for information in miniature horse shooting in Sa - KCTV5

Reward offered for information in miniature horse shooting in Salina

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who killed a miniature horse.

The 9-year-old horse, called Misty, was found shot to death March 31 in a pasture near Salina. The horse was one of five miniature horses that were part of a petting zoo owned by Ronda and Randy Russell.

The Salina Journal reports the Russells offered a $500 reward, which was matched by an anonymous donor

The horse, had bullet wounds in its cheek and neck.

Ronda Russell said Misty and other miniature horses, miniature donkeys and six pygmy goats visited area parades, nursing homes and preschools, festivals and other events.

The Russells didn't hear the rifle shots although Misty was near their home.

