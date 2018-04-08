Kansas space museum finalizes renovation project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - The renovation of a space museum in Kansas will include four mission control consoles, once used by NASA engineers to guide astronauts to the moon.

The Hutchinson News reports that the Cosmosphere's $151,500 remodel will also include improvements to the flight room and mission control room. New technology and software integrated into the room's machines will allow students to be more interactive.

Work on the museum is expected to be completed by April 19, in time for the Cosmosphere's educational camp for the private Missouri school, Barstow School.

The renovation is part of a capital campaign to use fundraised money. Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar says the museum needs to raise another $1.4 million to complete the planned renovations on the educational side.

