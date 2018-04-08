Kansas space museum finalizes renovation project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - The renovation of a space museum in Kansas will include four mission control consoles, once used by NASA engineers to guide astronauts to the moon.
The Hutchinson News reports that the Cosmosphere's $151,500 remodel will also include improvements to the flight room and mission control room. New technology and software integrated into the room's machines will allow students to be more interactive.
Work on the museum is expected to be completed by April 19, in time for the Cosmosphere's educational camp for the private Missouri school, Barstow School.
The renovation is part of a capital campaign to use fundraised money. Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar says the museum needs to raise another $1.4 million to complete the planned renovations on the educational side.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
The students behind March for our Lives Kansas City held a town hall for the third congressional district of Kansas on Saturday, but Congressman Yoder did not attend.More >
The students behind March for our Lives Kansas City held a town hall for the third congressional district of Kansas on Saturday, but Congressman Yoder did not attend.More >
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
The victim was discovered in a parking lot near a Price Chopper store.More >
The victim was discovered in a parking lot near a Price Chopper store.More >
Crews battled a fire and rescued several people at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Sunday.More >
Crews battled a fire and rescued several people at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Sunday.More >
A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.More >
A 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70.More >
Jordan Miller is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.More >
Jordan Miller is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.More >