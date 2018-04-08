Governor Colyer reacts to passage of school funding bill

Kansas legislators approved an increase in spending on school funding early Sunday and the governor has shared his thoughts.

The Senate approved a bill, 21-19, to phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years. The House passed the bill Saturday, 63-56, and GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer endorsed it publicly.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last fall that the state isn't spending enough money on its public schools. Colyer and some members of the Republican-controlled Legislature worried that a frustrated high court would take the unprecedented step of preventing the state from distributing dollars through a flawed education funding system, effectively closing schools statewide.

On Sunday morning, Colyer stopped by KCTV5 News for an interview about the bill. Click here to watch.

He also released the following statement:

"When I became governor, I called for all parties to come together and work to develop a response to the Supreme Court ruling in a way that ends the school finance litigation, prioritizes outcomes for students and keeps our schools open. Tonight, after months of robust debate, the legislature voted to send a bill to my desk that funds our schools and provides a response to the Supreme Court's ruling. I am pleased that we were able to compromise and pass a bill that ensures our schools will remain open and are funded adequately and equitably. I appreciate the work the legislature and others have put in to get this done, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to serve the people of Kansas."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.