Yoder does not attend March for Our Lives KC’s town hall, releases statement

The students behind March for our Lives Kansas City held a town hall for the third congressional district of Kansas on Saturday, but Congressman Yoder did not attend.

It began at 3 p.m. at the Saint Andrew Christian Church and was expected to last for an hour and half.

Constituents and students intended to ask the congressional candidates of the district questions about their platform on gun legislation and safety.

“Seven of the eight candidates plan on attending this Kansas event,” a press release from the organizers said. “Democratic candidates Tom Niermann, Sharice Davids, Mike McCammon, Jay Sidie, Brent Welder and Sylvia Williams along with libertarian candidate Chris Lemmons have volunteered to answer questions from constituents."

"The only candidate who has not replied or expressed any interest is republican candidate . . . Kevin Yoder," the release said.

“He is our elected congressman,” Shabina Kavimandan said. “As an elected official his first and foremost duty is responsiveness towards his constituents.”

On Saturday, Kevin Yoder’s office released the following statement.

“These students absolutely have the right to have their voices heard, but Saturday’s last minute event will by hijacked by forces that want to politicize this tragedy and use it as a political wedge issue. Kevin is more than happy to meet with these students to continue a community discussion about what changes in policies would create a meaningful impact on their safety. Their voices have significant value in this debate and he looks forward to hearing their perspective."



“Turning a serious, important issue into a political rally is the wrong approach to solving our nation’s toughest problems. Since the Parkland shooting, Kevin’s been focused on solutions like lifting the ban on gun violence research at the CDC, enhancing the background check system, new funding for armed resource officers and other deterrents, and getting new regulations banning bump stock devices. As he’s said, doing nothing is not an option. And Congress has followed through with action.”

