Event held to honor the life of pregnant woman killed 3 months ago

Police are still searching for Ashley Harlan's killer more than three months after her death.

She was expecting a child when she was murdered earlier this year.

The people who knew her wanted to honor her life by helping women escape abuse.

It was a day for praise, even as James Campbell and others who knew Harlan mourned the loss of the young mother to be.

“It's horrible that someone would do something like that to such a loving individual,” said Campbell, who organized the event.

Harlan lived a difficult life. Deb Kluttz met the young woman when she sought help from her organization called The Homestead Ministries.

“She had aged out of foster care and a predator had picked her up and used her for sexual purposes,” Kluttz said.

Harlan completed a homestead program, then became a volunteer.

“She was exuberant about a lot of things, but she was passionate and compassionate for people who had been on a similar journey to the one she had,” Kluttz said.

Kluttz said she helped more than 30 women before she moved to the Kansas City area. She was found dead a little over a month later.

Campbell's son was a friend of hers. “I struggled with it for a week,” Campbell said.

He planned Saturday’s event to raise money for her family and for the organization that meant so much to her by helping women escape sexual abuse and human trafficking.

“Not only was Ashley's life priceless; every girl's life is priceless,” he said.

Harlan’s loved ones hoped the fundraiser raises awareness about her story and awareness about so many others facing abuse.

