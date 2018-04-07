Little accumulation expected when wintry precipitation makes comeback on Sunday

Saturday was about 20 degrees colder than average, despite all the sunshine.

A cold but clear night is ahead for the viewing area, with lows dropping to around 28 degrees.

If you wake up during an earlier part of the morning on Sunday, it will be a dry start to the day and skies will be cloudy.

By late morning, however, a mixture of light rain, drizzle, and snow is expected to move through KC and surrounding areas.

Since it is expected to be a mix of precipitation, the amount of snow will likely be less than half an inch. Additionally, that would most likely be in grassy areas since temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Therefore, not much accumulation is expected.

It will get a lot warmer in the second half of next week. It will be 71 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday, and 77 on Friday.

Updated Timing on Sunday's slushy mix of rain & snow. Not expecting much accumulation with the temperature above freezing Sunday afternoon. @KCTV5 @KCTV5Weather #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/dYcW3uk3Tj — Brett Anthony (@BrettKCTV5) April 7, 2018

Rain/snow and snow showers start late Sunday AM and wrap up during the evening. Shouldn't amount to much. Mainly less than an inch around the Metro. Maybe a little more in North MO. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/CnaunxkutE — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 7, 2018

