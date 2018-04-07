Kansas lawmaker sees prayer, Bible as school fix

Schoolchildren from Sabetha clown around as they pose with former Gov. Brownback, center, with the red tie, on the steps of the Statehouse in Topeka in 2012. Sitting to Brownback's left is state Rep. Randy Garber of Sabetha. (AP Photo/John Milburn)

A conservative Kansas lawmaker is suggesting that problems facing public schools aren't a matter of money but a shift away from God in recent decades.

Republican Rep. Randy Garber, of Sabetha, argued Saturday during a 13-minute speech on a school funding bill that problems with society and public education stem from U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the early 1960s declaring school-sponsored prayer and Bible reading unconstitutional.

Garber concluded his speech by telling his colleagues: "If we don't fix society, we won't fix our schools."

He added, "I say the way to fix our schools is to put prayer and the Bible back and give it a chance."

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita called Garber's remarks "disappointing" and that providing a good public education is "hard work."

