Police chase ends in crash at Blue Parkway, Hardesty Avenue

While officers were investigating another incident, a police car was sideswiped, leading to a chase that ended in a crash.

Officers were at a scene in the area of 59th Terrace and Jackson where a car went into a house early on Saturday morning. There were critical injuries in that incident.

While officers were investigating that, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix drove by a sideswiped a police car.

Officers began a pursuit and the driver initially pulled over. However, the driver and two passengers refused to comply and sped away.

During the chase that ensued, the driver lost control and wrecked into a traffic light pole in the area of Blue Parkway and Hardesty Avenue.

The driver is being investigated for being under the influence and was taken into custody at the scene.

The two passengers sustained critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

