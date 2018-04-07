Police chase ends in crash at Blue Parkway, Hardesty Avenue

A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
The victim was discovered in a parking lot near a Price Chopper store.More >
A driver was killed after being trapped under a van following a rollover accident that happened overnight in Miami County, Kansas.More >
The co-owner of Schlitterbahn waterpark, who is facing murder charges in the 2016 decapitation death of a young boy on a massive water slide, is accused of threatening a woman in his Texas hometown.More >
An Indiana woman was moved to tears when she saw a group of Good Samaritans stepping in to help a man in danger.More >
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify two people who fired flare guns at several apartments.More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
Russell Crowe is sharing mementos from his marriage -- for a price. The actor hosted a divorce-themed auction in Sydney on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary.More >
