Driver trapped under van, killed in crash in Louisburg

A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
The victim was discovered in a parking lot near a Price Chopper store.More >
The co-owner of Schlitterbahn waterpark, who is facing murder charges in the 2016 decapitation death of a young boy on a massive water slide, is accused of threatening a woman in his Texas hometown.More >
An Indiana woman was moved to tears when she saw a group of Good Samaritans stepping in to help a man in danger.More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
Charles Bowser has been sentenced to life plus 447 months for his role in a shooting that injured a Wyandotte County deputy.More >
A Michigan woman almost missed out on a big lottery win, after she nearly threw away the winning ticket. Luckily, her husband saved the day.More >
Most people come to the Matt Ross Community Center for a good workout, but one man had a different goal in mind.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify two people who fired flare guns at several apartments.More >
