Driver trapped under van, killed in crash in Louisburg

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -

A driver was killed after being trapped under a van following a rollover accident that happened overnight in Miami County.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday at Metcalf and 319th.

A 2004 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Metcalf when it left the road and went into the ditch. 

The driver was ejected and the vehicle rolled, trapping the driver under the van. 

The passenger was able to escape and walked to a nearby residence for help. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as George Miller Stanton, a 30-year-old from Drexel, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the accident.

