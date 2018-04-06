One Person Injured In Shooting Outside Grocery Store

Sedalia police said in a news release that a Pettis County Museum official told police that he tracked missing items, including a surgical kit, firearms and sword, to a Tennessee collector. (File photo)

One person suffered injuries Friday night following a shooting outside of a grocery store.

Police were called to a parking lot near the Price Chopper store near 103rd and State Line in Kansas City, Mo. after a person was shot in the leg.

Investigators tell KCTV5 Price Chopper security personnel found the victim in the parking adjacent to the store.

Police have not shared details on the victim's identity or condition.

