Cousins hone golf skills for popular videos of tricks

Garrett Clark and Micah Morris spend hours a week taking shot after shot.

They're great golfers, but they're not on a golf course. They're in Clark’s backyard.

“Me and my dad and Micah built this,” said Clark. “900 square feet.”

However, instead of practicing for a tournament, they're honing their skills for trick shot videos for Instagram and Facebook, sinking golf balls in seemingly impossible fashion.

“There's always something new in trick shots, always something new you can hit,” Morris said.

“When you make one, it's the greatest high in the world,” said Clark.

It started a few years ago when Micah got good at juggling a golf ball off his club. Then, the two cousins got a little competitive.

“I was like, ‘I just have to be better than Micah,’” Clark said.

It paid off. Before long, the two were coming up with new ways to sink a shot and recording every minute.

The more trick shots Clark and Morris post, the more famous they become. Last week they posted a video that racked up more than 50 million views across all accounts and shares.

“A lot of people say our stuff's fake, but it's not,” Clark said. “It's totally real.”

They almost never hit one the first time. For them, it's a numbers game.

“There's a lot of trial and error,” Clark said. “You're going to get one eventually.”

“Hopefully you have the camera rolling,” he added.

“For one shot, I think I hit over a thousand balls,” Morris said. “It's very hard and it takes a lot of patience.”

It's difficult work but they make it look easy.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.