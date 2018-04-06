Remaining suspect sentenced to life in prison for shooting Deputy Scott Wood

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times during an ambush.

Charles Bowser has been sentenced to life plus 447 months for his role in a shooting that injured a Wyandotte County deputy.

Bowser was charged with “attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, among other charges,” according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

Bowser was one of three people arrested in connection with the shooting of Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Wood.

He was shot seven times in the ambush at a convenience store in March of 2015.

Wood was still in uniform but was off duty at 1:15 a.m. when he stopped at the 7-Eleven in the 4400 block of Shawnee Drive to grab a bite to eat.

That night, three men also entered the 7-Eleven, shooting Wood in the face and in the chest.

Police said it was Cecil Meggerson, Dyron King, and Charles Bowser.

Meggerson and King have already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Previous coverage:

Wyandotte Co. deputy recounts night he was shot

Wyandotte County deputy testifies against men accused of shooting him

Three arrested in robbery may be connected to deputy shooting

Deputy shot 7 times in ambush inside convenience store