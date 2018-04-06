Woman charged with witness tampering in connection with son's case

A Kansas City woman has been charged after allegedly contacting potential witnesses or victims and attempting to persuade them to not press charges in a pending criminal case.

Sabrina A. Hill, 37, faces a single count of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

According to court records, Hill is the mother of a defendant in another pending robbery case.

She and the relative of the victim in the robbery case went to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office and asked for charges to be dropped in that case.

Jail phone calls between the robbery defendant and Hill revealed that they planned to talk to the victim's relative about dropping charges and they would offer her money. They also stated how the victim's relative should say the wrong person was in jail.

Later, Hill and the victim's relative went to the courthouse and talked to staff about the robbery case.

The victim's relative who went with Hill to the courthouse told police that she feared retaliation and future acts of violence against her family.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $25,000 cash.

