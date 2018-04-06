Tips on how to take a break from social media

Quitting social media isn't easy, but it can have a big impact on your life.

A new study says staying off Facebook can leave you less stressed after just five days.

Australian researchers say the users who stayed off the social media site had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. However, they also reported feeling unsatisfied and were excited to get back to Facebook.

Experts suspect that is because users feel cut off from friends when they can't get online.

“I feel like if I'm not on it, I don't know what's going on,” said student Stephanie Katz. “It's kind of like watching TV. You like watching other people's lives.”

Doctors say that, to some, the social media site is an addiction.

“There is difficulty in not using it,” explained Dr. David Greenfield with the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction. “You're using it to alter mood and consciousness. In other words, you're using it like a drug.”

If you're looking to lower your stress or better protect your personal information, researchers say you don't necessarily need to delete your Facebook account. Instead, you can just take regular breaks.

Here are some tips on how to do that.

It's also a good idea to download all of those important pictures and videos from the site, which is easy. Just go to settings and hit "Download a copy of your Facebook data."

A lot of your apps on your phone work through Facebook, so you can disconnect them from the social media site. To see which ones this includes, go to "Apps" in your Facebook settings.

Following these steps will allow you to distance yourself when needed, but still jump back on as often as you want.

