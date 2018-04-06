Missouri governor willing to send troops to border - KCTV5

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if asked by President Donald Trump. (Eric Greitens/Facebook) Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if asked by President Donald Trump. (Eric Greitens/Facebook)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if asked by President Donald Trump.

"The Governor understands how grave the security situation on our southern border is," Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said Friday in an email. "The men and women of the Missouri National Guard stand ready to serve."

Earlier in the week, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to coordinate with state governors in order to place National Guard troops on the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

That coordination is crucial, because presidents can't automatically use the military for domestic law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.