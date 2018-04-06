Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid - KCTV5

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. (AP File Photo) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. (AP File Photo)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Greitens signed the supplemental budget bill Thursday.

The measure adds roughly $705 million in spending authority to this fiscal year's $27.7 billion budget. The fiscal year ends in June.

It mostly covers funding for higher-than-expected costs in the Medicaid health care program for low-income residents. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown has said Medicaid costs make up about $622 million of the increase.

Most of the money is federal spending. State general revenues account for only $162 million of the increased spending, but that's more than what lawmakers initially expected to spend on the mid-year budget adjustment.

