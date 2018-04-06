Man critically injured after being hit by pickup in Lawrence

A man was hit by a pickup truck in Lawrence on Friday and was critically injured.

The incident happened at 1:12 p.m. in the area of 6th Street and Maine Street.

When officers arrived, they found that a 42-year-old man had sustained critical injuries.

He was taken to a local trauma center in a helicopter and his condition is currently unknown.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, initial information indicated that he was at or near the bus stop on the south side of the road in the 1100 block of W. 6th St.

He then either stepped or fell into the street and was struck by the Chevrolet pickup that was headed east.

No other information is currently available.

