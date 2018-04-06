Chiefs promote Dave Toub to assistant head coach - KCTV5

Chiefs promote Dave Toub to assistant head coach

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has named Dave Toub the team’s assistant head coach.

Toub has served as the special teams coordinator the past five seasons and will continue those duties in his new role.

“Dave has had the opportunity to work with our team on both sides of the football, on the field and in the classroom,” Reid said. “His leadership qualities have entrusted me to promote him to Assistant Head Coach.”

Toub enters his sixth season with the Chiefs in 2018.

Toub spent 15 seasons coaching at the collegiate level, most recently at Missouri where he coached the defensive line (1998-00) after nine years (1989-97) as the school’s head strength coach.

He began his coaching career in 1986 at his alma mater, Texas-El Paso, as a graduate assistant, and one year later was named the school’s head strength and conditioning coach.

