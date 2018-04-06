Garmin holds job rally ahead of expansion finalization

A large majority of Garmin’s aviation products are manufactured in Olathe, which is why a job rally was hosted at the company’s new manufacturing and distribution center on Friday.

Kansas Lt. Governor Tracey Mann spoke at the General Aviation Manufacturer’s Association job rally about the importance of aviation to the state.

He said the general aviation industry in Kansas supports 90,000 jobs and "a payroll of over 4.4 billion.”

Phillip Straub, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Garmin Aviation said the company has a major presence Olathe.

“We have a full engineering workforce, sales, product support,” he said. “All of these functions are internally Garmin. We don’t outsource those functions. Also manufacturing. So probably two-thirds to three-quarters of aviation manufacturing is done in the state of Kansas.”

Garmin hosted the event in its new 720,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center.

Straub said the expansion was driven by aviation manufacturing.

“This new facility gives us about 2 and a half times more space for manufacturing expansion, but it’s also warehouse expansion for aviation, but also our North American consumer products as well,” he said. “So it gives us room to grow and do what we need to do.”

The new Garmin expansion is said to add several thousand jobs and is expected to open later this year.

We’re told it will significantly expand manufacturing for Garmin’s aviation business segment.

