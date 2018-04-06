Eddie Bauer closing Country Club Plaza store on May 2 - KCTV5

Eddie Bauer closing Country Club Plaza store on May 2

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Eddie Bauer will be closing their store on the Country Club Plaza on May 2.

The company said because they have two other Eddie Bauer stores within a 50-mile radius of Kansas City, they decided to consolidate their business in that market.

The two other stores are located at Oak Park Mall and Legends Outlets, which are only about a 30-minute drive between the two.

"The closing and opening of stores is part of our normal business practices; just as it is with other retailers. We’re continuing to update our stores in other markets and are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand our retail footprint," the company said in a statement to KCTV5 News.

